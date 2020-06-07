John Adams, Minna

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has issued a stern warning to dealers who may be tempted to sell fertilizer above the government approved price or divert it, stressing that such offenders would face prosecution.

The governor said the era when farmers were made to go through pains before getting fertilizers in the state has ended, pointing out the government will not take it lightly with anybody or group out to cause artificial scarcity of the product.

Governor Bello gave the warning yesterday when he paid a visit to an indigenous fertilizer production company, Savannah Fertilizer Services Limited in Kontagora, Niger State.

He expressed happiness over the take off of the fertilizer company, and called for proper coordination in the sale of the commodity so that it gets to the real farmers in the state.

He assured that the government will do everything possible to protect farmers in the state, adding that the only way to overcome the devastating effect of the Coronavirus pandemic on the economy is to focus on agriculture.

“Our economy is slowing down, companies, businesses and industries are closing down, therefore if farming is not encouraged, it will compound our problem.

“I believe that the only solution today is to go back to the farm, and that is why we must do everything possible to support the farmers. We must ensure that they get the fertilizers without any pains

“The government is exploring every opportunity to ensure that we maximize farming this year to the benefit of the country,” the governor said.

Earlier, the General Manager, Savannah Fertilizer Services Limited, Danjuma Alhassan, while taking the governor round the facility said the company has capacity to produce about 1000 bags daily.

Alhassan said that they are in touch with real farmers in the state, assuring the governor that the product will get to them.

The government is supporting the newly established fertilizer factory through the provision of raw materials.