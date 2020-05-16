For entertainer and content creator, Akaelu Steven Ebuka aka Steve Chuks, fame doesn’t come without challenges.

According to the 23-years-old UNILAG graduate known for his skits on Instagram, he paid certain prices before attaining the status he is enjoying now.

“Honestly, I’d say the major challenge is getting people to love your contents, the consistency and then keeping up with engagements and creation for contents. That’s why I would advise young people trying to be like me to first of all be certain that they have passion for what they are doing, then consistency and hard work are a must to attain any level of success.”

Talking about role models, Steve Chuks mentioned Genevieve Nnaji and Leonard Di Caprio as those who ‘mentored’ him. “I started creating contents back in 2013 and then got into the movie industry in 2014 before taking a break for school. I came back in 2017. I have always loved acting and content creation, so it was always something I was going to do. Genevieve Nnaji and Leonard Di Caprio are my two mentors in the industry,” he told Inside Nollywood.