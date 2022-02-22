From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that the average price of 1kg of beans (white, black eye, sold loose) rose year-on-year by 51.92 per cent from N316.92 in January 2021 to N481.47 in January 2022.

The statistics agency also, in its website, noted that increases were recorded on month-on-month basis by 0.14 per cent.

“Similarly, there was an increase of 0.14 per cent month-on-month from N480.79 in December 2021. The average price of one tuber of yam also increased year-on-year by 41.15 per cent from N234.67 in January 2021 to N331.24 in January 2022. On month-on-month, the average price of yam increased by 0.76 per cent from N328.75 in December 2021” NBS, said.

Meanwhile, the average price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) stood at N3657.57 in January 2022 showing an increase of 1.75 per cent on a month on month from N3594.81 recorded in December 2021. On a year-on-year, the average retail price of cooking gas increased by 87.66 per cent from N1,949.02 in January 2021.

The states with the highest average price for the refilling of 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) were recorded in Niger with N4,125.00; Benue with N4,110.00 and Cross River with N3,994.88, while the states with the lowest average price were recorded in Adamawa, Yobe and Bauchi with N2410.39, N2555.85 and N2599.37 respectively.

Price analysis by zones shows that average retail price of cooking gas was highest in the South-East with N3,896.03 followed by North-Central with N3,856.87 and South-South with N3,805.43, while the zone with the lowest average retail price was the North-East at N3,166.33.

The average price for the refilling of 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) increased to N7,413.25 in January 2022 from N7,332.04 in December 2021 by 1.11per cent on a month-on-month.

Similarly, on a year-on-year, the average retail price for refilling 12.5kg cooking gas increased by 77.45 per cent from N4,177.55 in January 2021. The states with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) were Osun with N8,525.00, Abuja with N8,400.00 and Oyo, N8,225.00.