The price of bread, a stable food in Nigeria may soon rise again.

This was disclosed by the Lagos State Chairman of the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria, Alhaji Raji Omotunde during the week.

“We have been trying our best to stem the rise, but the problem is with the flour millers and the Federal Government.,” he said.

He explained that the millers complained of high cost of materials and that they don’t get enough forex, coupled with bad roads. According to him, the price of a bag of flour about two months ago was N13,000 but now it was N13,500 and that of sugar which was N18,00 is now sold for N20,000. He explained that all these transferred to the cost of flour and the government is not showing enough positive response to abate the disturbing situation.

“So if this trend continues, there is likelihood of price increase early next year,” he said.