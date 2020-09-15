Prices of grains have decreased by about 25 per cent in markets in Damaturu, capital of Yobe.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) checks on Tuesday, revealed that bags of maize and guinea corn, sold at N20, 000 each two weeks ago, had dropped to N16,000 and N14,000 respectively.

NAN, however, reports that bags of millet and beans have maintained the same price, at N20,000 each within the period under review.

When contacted, the Chairman, Grains Merchants Association in the Sunday Market in Damaturu, Alhaji Ibrahim Yusuf, attributed the drop to arrival of new stock in the market.

“Prices of maize and guinea corn have dropped because there is currently a steady supply of the commodities in the market.

“But the prices of beans and millet have not changed as new stock have not yet arrived,” Yusf explained.

He, however, appealed to Yobe government to assist the traders with soft loans, and ensure that the Damaturu Modern Market under construction was completed in good time.

“We have been operating in this temporary market, known as Sunday Market, since Yobe State was created almost 30 years ago.

“Over the years, this market had been bedeviled by insecurity, flooding and other inconveniences.

“Therefore, we are calling on government to hasten the completion of the new market to ease our suffering and for economic prosperity of the state,” the chairman said. (NAN)