From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

One of the striking revelations of the November 6, 2021 Anambra governorship election was Mrs Eunice Onuekwusi. She is a 60-year-old widow and petty trader from Amagu, Ukwulu community, Dunukofia Local Government. She openly rejected N5000 bribe from one of the contending political parties.

Daily Sun gathered that similar incident happened at Ebenebe in Awka North LG on the same day in what many elected to call “The Nwanyi Ebenebe metaphor.” The two incidents brought out the best of the Anambra woman; having shown that they are somewhat content with themselves.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Truth is that Onuekwusi did not have the slightest inkling that fate had prepared some good tidings for her when she set out to exercise her civic duty on November 6, 2021. She did not know that from the voting point, she would receive global acclaim.

At Ukwulu Ward 1 polling unit 004, Onuekwusi had an encounter with some party agents who were sharing money in exchange for votes. At N5, 000 per voter, any poor villager would have been tempted to collect the money and do the bidding of the payers. But not for Onuekwusi and her ilk who rather elected to reject the money and vote their conscience.

Unknown to the grandmother that she was being recorded on phone by a concerned youth in the area, she pushed her way through urging the vote buyers to give her chance to pass having refused to collect the money.

The video clip of that uncommon encounter suddenly went viral and even caught the attention of the state government, some nongovernmental organizations and stakeholders who went in search of the woman.

Located immediately, Governor Willie Obiano was the first to honour the woman. He hosted her at the Governor’s Lodge and in a church service rewarded her patriotism with N1million.

The governor-elect, Prof Charles Soludo, also paid tributes to the woman. He said Onuekwusi by her action displayed the true character of a good Anambra person.

As garlands and accolades poured in, the Ukwulu community where she hails from also recognised her noble act. Traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Peter Uyanwa, assembled the women of the community with the town union and cabinet members to honour their ambassador. He said she demonstrated spectacular courage and an exemplary virtue that was needed to usher Nigeria into her next dispensation of hope.

He said he felt proud that his community was now trending for the right reasons: “The action of the woman was a major step to ending corruption in Nigeria. I pray that her act and consequent reward will encourage other persons to do the right thing at all times. Onuekwusi just like other women of the community has shown contentment and dedication as a true Nigerian:

“Ukwulu is a unique town and pacesetter for peace and unity at all times. We have God-fearing people in the community. Those who can decide to go hungry instead of selling their conscience. I’m not a partisan politician but I passed a message that the right candidate should be voted for and not through any form of inducement.

“Mrs Onuekwusi rejected money despite all the pressure mounted on her. By this, she has shown contentment and God who sees her heart has blessed her. Now that election is over, only one person can be governor at a time, therefore Soludo should be supported to succeed. God bless Governor Obiano for remembering the woman too.”

The traditional ruler after gifting Onuekwusi an undisclosed amount also presented a certificate of recognition and cheque of N50,000 to her from the Macaulay Heritage Foundation as the women sang songs of joy and excitement. He said the NGO sought for the woman after the video trended online and reached out to him to appreciate her for what she did.

President General of the community, Christopher Ayofu and the Woman Leader, Mrs Njideka Anusi, said it was a thing of pride for Ukwulu community. They described the recognition of the woman by Obiano as the beginning of good things that would come to the community.

Anusi said Onuekwusi was just one out of many women who did not bow to pressure for monetary reward in exchange for their conscience: “Hers was spectacular because even in the face of intimidation and in the glare of the camera, she stood for what she believed in.”

Onuekwusi said she was awed by the attention received since the video went viral. She asserted that selling her vote was equivalent to selling her right, as she felt having independence of thought and conscience in the voting process were the best ways to protect her future and that of her children:

“I will never sell my vote; this would amount to selling my conscience. My intention was just to go there and vote for any candidate of my choice. That was the major reason I rejected their N5,000.

“What I saw at Aguleri when the governor invited me was awesome. It was a big shock to me. My advice to other women is to be truthful and remain upright for truth is life. Women and children of nowadays should know that money is not the ultimate. Money is good but should come in a genuine way. One shouldn’t sell his birth right because of money.”

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

She told Daily Sun that her Christian faith abhors buying and selling of votes, disclosing that the financial rewards would be ploughed into her subsistence farming activities.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .