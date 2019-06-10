A priest was stabbed by a man in a church in the Polish city of Wroclaw on Monday, local media reported.

“The priest was taken to hospital with lung injuries and is in a stable condition,’’ a police spokesperson told Polish news agency PAP, adding that the attacker had been arrested save for his motive was as yet unclear.

Police said the attack occurred at 7 a.m (0500 GMT).

Polish news website TVP.info reported that the attacker spoke to the priest, who was on his way to the altar to prepare mass, before suddenly stabbing him in the chest.

(dpa/NAN)

