From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, insisted that any primary conducted after June 3, 2022 would be null and void.

The commission said provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act would be observed to the letter in the prosecution of the 2023 general election.

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC in Delta State, Monday Udoh-Tom, reiterated this in Asaba at a one-day media/civil society organisations (CSOs) round table on the 2022 Electoral Act organised by the commission in collaboration with Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) and Delta State Civil Society Forum (DENGOF).

He said the resolve to stick with the provisions of the Electoral Act was an evidence of the commitment to bring sanity into the nation’s electoral system.

He explained that the Electoral Act was not only intended to offer legal cover for the series of commission’s past and present innovations, which, over the years, often suffered technical defeats in the courts, but also to further deepen transparency and reduce ambiguity and the use of discretion by both INEC and stakeholders in the electoral process.

He stressed that the Electoral Act as signed into law on February 25, 2022; the constitution of Nigeria; and INEC guidelines would provide framework for the conduct of the 2023 elections.