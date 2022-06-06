Socio–Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and 185 concerned Nigerians have filed a lawsuit against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for failure of the electoral body to extend the deadline for voters’ registration to allow eligible Nigerians to exercise their rights.”

SERAP called on the court to “declare INEC’s action unconstitutional, illegal, and incompatible with international standards.”

Against its earlier stance, INEC recently extended the deadline for the conduct of primaries by political parties by six days, from June 3 to June 9. But the commission failed to extend the online pre-registration which ended on May 30, 2022 and the continuous voters’ registration (CVR) ending on June 30, 2022.

In the suit number FHC/L/CS/1034/2022, filed last Friday at the Federal High Court, Lagos, SERAP is asking the court to determine “whether the failure of INEC to extend the deadline for voters’ registration is not a violation of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Electoral Act, and international standards.”

SERAP is asking the court for “a declaration that the failure of INEC to extend the deadline for voters’ registration is a violation of eligible Nigerians’ rights to participate freely in their own government, equality and equal protection.”

SERAP is also asking the court for “an order of mandamus to direct and compel INEC to extend voters’ registration by a minimum of three months and take effective measures to ensure eligible Nigerians are able to register to exercise their rights to vote in the 2023 general election.”

In the suit, SERAP is arguing that: “Enforcing unrealistic voters’ registration deadline while extending the deadline for party primaries would deny and abridge the constitutional and international human rights of eligible voters.”

SERAP is also arguing that, “INEC mandates ought to be exercised in a fair, just and non-discriminatory manner. The extension of voters’ registration would ensure Nigerian voters are treated equally and fairly. The future of Nigeria’s democracy depends on it.”

SERAP is arguing that, “voters are also critical stakeholders in the electoral process. Treating all eligible Nigerian voters fairly would advance the people’s right to vote and to participate in their own government.”

