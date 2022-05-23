From Paul Orude bauchi

The Deputy Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Danlami Ahmed Kawule, has lost the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party,(PDP) for the Bauchi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

He was beaten by Aminu Ali Garu, former Chairman of Bauchi Local Government Area.

Kawule currently represents Bauchi Central Constituency in the State House of Assembly.

Garu defeated the Deputy Speaker by a wide margin in the election voted by the PDP delegates on Sunday in Bauchi.

In an interview with journalists shortly after he was declared winner, Garu said his victory is a victory for democracy.

Garu commended the delegates who participated in the election for finding him worthy to represent the Constituency.

He called on other aspirants to join hands with him to win the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The Deputy Speaker declined speaking to journalists when approached him.