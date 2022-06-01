From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged governors of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to avail him the privilege of picking the next president as they were allowed to pick their successors.

He said this when he had audience with the 22 governors and the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday.

In a part of his speech posted by Senior Special Assistant for Public Affairs in the Presidency, Ajuri Ngelale, on his Twitter @AjuriNgelale but not captured in the official statement released by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said he would like to be accorded the same privilege already given to first term governors to return and second term governors to pick their successors.

Buhari said: “Second term Governors have been accorded the privilege of promoting successors that are capable of driving their visions as well as the ideals of the party.

“…In keeping with the established internal policies of the Party and as we approach the Convention in a few days, therefore, I wish to solicit the reciprocity and support of the Governors and other stakeholders in picking my successor, who would fly the flag of our party for election into the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023.”

He tasked the governors to ensure the forthcoming convention to pick a presidential candidate reflects all the values and virtues of the party.

“The processes for the 2023 general elections have commenced in earnest and I note that the most successful political parties globally have always relied on their internal cohesion and a strong leadership brand to achieve bigger electoral fortunes. Our party, the APC, shall not be any different, more so as we are still implementing the blueprint for a more prosperous nation.

“As I begin the final year of my second term as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and leader of the party, I recognise the compelling need for me to provide stronger leadership to the party under this transition process and to ensure that it happens in an orderly manner. Such leadership is required so that the party remains strong and united. It is also needed to improve our electoral fortunes by ensuring that it retains power at the centre, hold the great majority in various legislative chambers and also gain additional number of states.

“In a few days, the party will be holding its convention during which primaries would take place to pick the presidential flag bearer for the 2023 general elections. This is a very significant process and its outcome should prove to the world, the positive quality of the APC regarding democratic principles, culture as well as leadership.”

He appealed to the governors “to allow our interests to converge, our focus to remain on the changing dynamics of our environment, the expectations of our citizens and the global community. Our objective must be the victory of our party and our choice of candidate must be someone who would give the Nigerian masses a sense of victory and confidence even before the elections.”

Buhari assured that the consultation process would continue, to ensure that all aspirants and stakeholders would be brought on board right through to the convention, stressing that it would also ensure that any anxiety occasioned by different factors are effectively brought under control, “and that our party emerges stronger.”

Speaking on behalf of the states’ helmsmen, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum said the party must build on the successes of its recent elective convention, and the primaries conducted so far, “ and come up with a candidate who will walk in the footsteps of patriotism and love for the country, which Mr. President has shown. We will support Mr President to have a very successful convention,” he said.

