From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Dr. Olusegun Osinkolu, former Director General, Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Council in Ekiti State, has urged delegates in the Ekiti North Senatorial District to vote according to their conscience for the sake of their future in the May 27 senatorial primary.

Osinkolu, who is contesting the senatorial ticket in the district on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), alleged that the imposition of candidates and poor decision by delegates had deprived the district of good representatives.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Osinkolu said this in Ido and Otun Ekiti, headquarters of Ido/Osi and Moba Local Governments while interacting with the delegates in pursuit of his senatorial ambition.

Osinkolu urged the 280 delegates to apply their votes wisely in the primary to prevent future regret as being presently witnessed .

“I am ready for the primary. I have been in contact with the 280 delegates and I am confident of winning.This is my fourth attempt and I have developed good rapport with my people here.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“Let me tell you that you should not be afraid of anyone. This is a secret ballot system and you must vote your conscience, so that you won’t regret later.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“In the past, primaries had not been free and fair. If the powers that be don’t want fee and fair, I am happy that the INEC Electoral Act has mandated it and they can only do otherwise if they want to jeopardize our chances”, he stated.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Appealing to the delegates for consideration, the former banker said: “I am here to beg you to give me your votes. The party had disappointed me so many times, but I have not defected and I am doing my best despite not being in political position, I was not angry or display disloyalty to APC.

“I believe in God’s time and this is the God’s appointed time for me. My ambition has the hands of God. They must do free and fair primary, so that it won’t affect the governorship election of Biodun Oyebanji.

“We don’t want to go back to square zero.The secret ballot also made it easy. Vote according to your conscience. Governor Kayode Fayemi didn’t say you should vote for anybody. This time, just have pity on me. I am very qualified to be Senator. I will give you the best and real dividends of democracy”.

A Frontline politician and leader in the council, Chief Babatunde Odetola, posited that the party has no reason to subvert the will of the people in this primary.

“I commend Osinkolu’s steadfastness and I plead with you not to make mistake by voting a wrong candidate to represent us. Let us vote wisely”, he said .