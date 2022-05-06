Statutory and ad-hoc delegates to the forthcoming primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State have unanimously assured Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who is leader of the party in the state of 100 percent loyalty and support in respect of his political decisions regarding the choice of candidates for the 2023 general elections.

The delegates gave Ugwuanyi the assurance, when they paid him a solidarity and thank-you visit at Government House, Enugu, yesterday.

They told the governor that their loyalty and support remained intact, saying they would stand where the governor stands as their leader in the state.

The team was led by the Speaker, Enugu State House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi included member representing Nkanu East/West Federal Constituency, Nnolim Nnaji; his Enugu East/Isi-Uzo counterpart, Prince Nnaji; former Deputy Governor of the State, Bishop Ralph Nwoye; PDP Zonal Chairman, Enugu East Senatorial District, Nnamdi Nwafor, among others. They said their decision was unanimous and borne out of their unflinching loyalty and support to the governor and his leadership qualities as a peaceful and result-oriented leader.

Ubosi said the delegates were among the people of Enugu East Senatorial District who organised the Oganiru Mega Rally last year to appeal that it was the turn of the senatorial zone to produce the next governor of Enugu State in 2023 based on the existing rotational zoning arrangement in the state.

“We are here to reaffirm our collective stance that where you ask us to go is where we will go. We equally came to reiterate that we are one family waiting to follow your directions. Just say a word and consider it done. We have 100 percent loyalty for you,” Ubosi said.

PDP Zonal Chairman, Nwafor maintained that the delegates were behind Governor Ugwuanyi, saying, “where you ask us to go is where we will go.”

Chairman, Enugu East LGA, Livinus Anike, who spoke on behalf of the chairmen of the six local government areas said: “We the people of Enugu East Senatorial District are with you in the morning, in the afternoon and in the night.”

Chairman of the PDP in Nkanu East LGA, Emeka Nwatu, on behalf of the PDP in the six LGAs of the zone, appreciated Governor Ugwuanyi for his inclusive leadership style and commitment to their progress, disclosing that they are for him come rain, come shine.

The delegates’ endorsement message was crowned with a prayer by Bishop Nwoye who beseeched God to guide, protect and bestow the governor with the wisdom and strength to continue to lead the PDP and the state on the path of victory, peace and good governance.