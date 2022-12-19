By Emma Njoku

Delta State Governor, Sen Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, said his administration is committed to strengthening the state’s primary health care towards achieving universal health coverage.

He said the strategy is aimed at reducing the burden of diseases and tackling emerging and re-emerging health challenges in Delta communities.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate made the disclosure, yesterday, at the presentation and commissioning of health care equipment for various primary health care centres in the state, donated by the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC).

While acknowledging the role of DESOPADEC in actualising the vision of government in various sectors, Governor Okowa, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Ogbueshi Patrick Ukah, noted that the equipment would enhance health care delivery at the primary level across the state.

He enjoined local government health authority officials to optimally utilise the equipment to the benefit of the communities to reduce maternal and child mortality in the state.

Managing Director/CEO of DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh, stated that the hard and soft health care equipment, including furnishings, consumables and supplies, cover all essential needs for the effective and efficient delivery of primary health services in the 268 primary health care facilities across the state for the benefit of all Deltans.

He said the intervention of DESOPADEC in that regard was in line with the state governor’s vision and promise of prosperity for all Deltans.

The objective of the agency, he said, was “to ensure that Deltans, wherever they are, have access to health care within their proximity.”

Ogieh said in consonance with the commitment of Senator Okowa’s administration, the ultimate goal was “to ensure a healthy citizenry which will not only enhance their productivity in all spheres of life but also the general well-being, happiness and peace of mind of all our people and families.”