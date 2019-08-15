Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approved the appointment of a new head for the state Primary Healthcare Development Agency.

According to a press statement that was signed by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Inuwa on Media and Publicity, the appointment of Dr. Abdulrahman Shuaibu as the Executive Secretary (ES) followed the termination of the appointment of the former ES which was announced by the governor in his inaugural speech on 29th May.

“The appointment of Dr. Shuaibu is informed by his track records of achievements, loyalty, experience, and commitment to service. He is vastly experienced in primary healthcare with years of service in the public health sector,” Misili said.

He added saying: “Until this appointment, Dr. Shuaibu was a consultant, family physician at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano”.

The appointment came at a time the state is battling with health and nutritional issues. These include calls for the state to domesticate and implement the National Multi-Sectoral Strategic Plan of Action for Nutrition (NMSPAN).

Stakeholders had all during a one-day meeting on the domestication and implementation of NMSPAN call on the state government to increase funding for nutrition in the state budget for 2020 and to also ensure timely release of the budgeted funds.

Governor Inuwa had earlier revealed plans of his administration to prioritize primary healthcare after rural development in the state.

However, Misili told Daily Sun that the appointment of Dr. Shuaibu graduate of MBBS degree from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, is a sure way of ensuring that primary healthcare is brought close to the people with more effective service delivery. This according to him was because the appointed official had also obtained a master’s degree in International Public Health from Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, Liverpool, United Kingdom.

“He is a Fellow of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, Faculty of Family Medicine and also a Member of the West African College of Physicians, Faculty of Family Medicine.