From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT) police command has been deployed massively to prevent a breakdown of law and order ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary slated for May 28-29 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

Commissioner of Police for the FCT, Sunday Babaji, who made this known, said the deployment was to protect lives and properties of residents and delegates. He urged the public to go about their lawful businesses and report any suspicious movement to security agencies.

“The event is projected to be characterised by a high influx of people into the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Consequent upon the above and in a bid to ensure a hitch-free event, the FCT Police Command has designed a robust security arrangement defined by a generous deployment within and without the election ground and to every nook and cranny of the Territory. The deployment prioritises the protection of lives and properties of all and sundry by emplacing counter-insurgency measures, maintenance of clear road access, robust stop and search at strategic points around the suburbs and city centre, effective crowd control and intelligence gathering, but to mention a few.”

Babaji charged the police deployed for the exercise to be on top of their game, discharging their duties with utmost respect for fundamental human rights and best practices.

