From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Concerned stakeholders in Anambra State have called for a quick resolution of the crisis rocking the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The party has been enmeshed in crisis due to its inability to conduct a 3-man ad-hoc delegate congress across the 326 wards in the state. The congresses were supposed to hold on April 30 but due to the alleged scheming by a group to get the tickets without fair contests, it flopped.

Party faithful who thronged state secretariat of the party in Udoka Housing Estate, Awka, alleged that original results had got into the wrong hands; hence, their refusal to allow other activities concerning the congresses to take place until they’re shown clean copies of the results sheets.

Chairman of the committee, Jibrin Ahmed, at a press briefing at the venue, said that the cancellation became necessary because his team could not produce the result sheets. No new date has been issued for the exercise.

At a media chat presided over by the Minority Leader of the state House of Assembly, Onyebuchi Offor, yesterday, the aspirants appealed to the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to quickly intervene in the matter.

“We note with pain and dismay the inability of Jibrin Ahmed-led committee to conduct the 3-man ad-hoc delegate election that was to hold on 30th April but was rescheduled to 1st May, 2022 due to unavailability of the original result sheets.

“We passionately call on the national leadership of our great party, PDP, to expeditiously repeat the botched exercise so as not to jeopardise our chances in the 2023 elections, the group stated