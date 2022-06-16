By Lawrence Enyoghasu, Lagos

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has berated the Federal Government over lingering insecurity, the indefinite strike embarked on by the Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU) and the harsh economic condition of the country.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele made it known that there is no safe place in the country because the government has abandoned the citizens and failed to address the issue despite the fact that it has been happening for years.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Especially on the security crisis experienced in places of worship, Primate Ayodele noted that the security of the nation is alarming and that churches and mosques now have to brace up and put security in place both physically and spiritually. He made it known that the CAN chairman should have called a meeting to address stakeholders in Christendom on security because the government isn’t capable anymore.

The man of God revealed that he does not see elections holding in Nigeria on the date set by INEC because it will be postponed due to insecurity in most parts of the country.

‘’Our security situation is going to be alarming because the security network is weak and the government has not taken steps to address it. Nowhere is safe in Nigeria as we speak, attackers have been penetrating churches, abducting pastors, it’s sad.’’

‘’Christians should brace up to put security in place both physically and spiritually because this government will not be able to handle the issue till 2023. The security situation of the country will also affect the elections in 2023, the date will be shifted again due to the security crisis that will be facing the country. ‘’

‘’The fact is churches, mosques, students, schools, even security operatives are not safe, only God will help us with this issue of insecurity because the suicide bombers, killers are ready to destroy the security network in Nigeria. Everyone has to be vigilant, especially in churches, church leaders must take the security of their members very seriously, I expect the CAN chairman to have called for a meeting to address stakeholders in Christendom on security issues in churches.’’

Also, Primate Ayodele explained that the issue of insecurity isn’t new to him because God showed him before the beginning of this administration and he warned them against it. He then noted that the security situation will become worse from November 2022 while calling on governors in the South West to work on it before it’s too late.

‘’Well, these are not new to me, God has shown me and I warned against this crisis before the beginning of this administration but they didn’t listen. As from November, the security will be very alarming, Governors in South West must come out to do something about the security of the region before it’s too late, the bad boys are everywhere in South West now.’’

On the issue of the ASUU strike, Primate Ayodele expressed his disappointment in the government for not handling the issue with top priority. He stated that the strike is affecting the economy of Nigeria negatively while asking the government to the lecturers what they are requesting because they deserve it.

‘’This government has been disappointing with the way they are handling ASUU Strike and this is affecting the Nigerian economy negatively. When there is no school, how do you want the economy to grow? It’s impossible. ASUU deserves what they request, the government should do the needful, the strike is part of Nigeria’s economic crisis and it’s really sad that they are unable to resolve it. If things continue this way, the victory of the ruling party will be affected in 2023, people will vote against them massively.’’

On the Nigerian economy, Primate Ayodele asserted that it will continue to summersault because the government has not done the needful. He revealed that more banks will merge as a result of the harsh economy and that Nigeria will face inflation.

Continuing, he revealed that the government will hand over nothing to the coming administration and that if things continue this way, it will affect the victory of the ruling party in 2023.

‘’The economy of Nigeria will continue to summersault, I had warned that some banks will be unhealthy, this is already happening with some banks consolidating, and more of this will come due to the harsh economic condition of the country. Even CBN will have issues as a result of the economic condition. ‘’

‘’By August-September, there will be an increment in food prices, if the government doesn’t address these issues, it will affect the victory of the ruling party in 2023. Nigeria is still going to face inflations, energy tariffs will increase, salaries will not be enough to purch

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .