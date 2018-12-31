Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Leader of the Inri Evangelical Church with headquarters in Oke Afa, Lagos, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has characteristically made some startling prediction touching on a wide range of issues affecting Nigeria and the global community. He predicted that food scarcity, natural disasters, as well as economic downturn in various guises, including the unexpected would be the hallmark of 2019.

Peering into his crystal balls, the cleric hinted that the People’s Democratic looks to win the 2019 polls if the party got its acts together. Listen to him.

“Atiku and Saraki must form a formidable alliance. If they fail, APC will still win. Many of those surrounding Atiku aren’t sincere people. But I will advise him to ensure that he brings Saraki very close to him. It is the glory of Saraki that would win the election for Atiku.

“There will be challenges for both the APC and PDP in Kano, Zamfara, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Kogi, Kaduna, Sokoto and Rivers states.

“The nation is indeed tired of APC, but the PDP must present itself as a very formidable opposition and alternative to the failing APC.

“If APC wins in the coming polls, the party will be destroyed as it will surely have a lot of challenges. Greed will consume it.”

Beyond politics, Ayodele asked President Muhammadu Buhari to consider sacking his service chiefs as they were poised to make his government weaker, predicting that there would be mutiny in the army.

He said: “Buhari should sack his service chiefs less they will make his government weaker. There will be mutiny in the army, and many members of the top hierarchy will be killed.”

He went on to predict that prices of commodities would be very high in 2019, and hunger would spread across the world and Nigeria would be affected. “There will be food scarcity in the world and this will affect Nigeria. Nigerians need food protection.

“Farmers in the country will have challenges with insects eating their crops.”

He also warned Ndigbo to be wary of empty promises that the presidency would be handed over to them saying: “Igbo presidency is not certain; the Igbo’s should stop being deceived.”

The cleric however, said that with serious prayers God would turn things around for good.

He also touched on other issues affecting other parts of the world.

“In Indonesia, there would be earthquakes, troubles and disasters.

“Turkey and America will like to have collaboration in fighting the dreaded Islamic group, ISIS, but that will graduate to another problem for America.

“Trump will have a lot of complicated issues. Some people will resign in his cabinet and some of his party leaders will get angry. His second tenure bid is dicey.

“In Cameron, the president will have a lot of crisis.

“There will be much crisis in the Benin Republic. Even the world will have a problem ; Israel and Palestine will still have issues.

“There is imminent danger ahead as Israel will be attacked and its citizens will be killed.

“French President, Macron, will have issues with his second term bid. There will be economic and unemployment challenges in France.

“Some banks will merge in Britain and in Ghana as well. Some of them will still go into recession. Britain should pray against terrorist attacks.

“I see fire outbreak and great flood in America which will render many homeless.

“A new election will come up in Israel.

“Let us pray for God’s intervention in Yemen, as killings will be rampant.

“There will be bomb attacks and tsunami and killings in India and Britain.

“American banks will have problems and the worth of their shares will drop. America and China will have issues. But America and Russia will succeed.

“Terrorism has come to stay in ECOWAS countries and this will pose a threat.

“There will be gas, tanker and pipeline explosions in Nigeria and we must be prayerful against the prices of flour; soup condiment will rise.

“There will be issues in Birmingham. U.K will have economic issues.

“There will be problems for journalists across the globe.

“There will be problems in Sudan.

“Let us pray against ocean surge, cholera and Ebola out real in Nigeria and Africa. Let us pray that America will not lose a former president and senator. Republicans will begin to defect and Democrats will take over.

“There will be some stealing in NNPC and President Buhari won’t be able to handle this.

“President of Ghana should be careful less Mahama will defect him.

“Let us pray against death of former governor, senator and president.

“Let us pray against losing a business guru.”

He also warned that the prices of a certain big indigenous company would rise astronomically and warned some banks in the country be very careful.