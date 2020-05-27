The head of the Anglican Church in Nigeria has appealed to the Federal Government of Nigeria to allow religious organisations to resume its normal functions, in accordance with the guidelines of the Federal government and the hygienic rules of medical practitioners.

This he said was in reaction to calls for the re-opening of

Churches and religious centres that were closed in a bid to

curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview at the National Secretariat of the Church

of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, the Most Rev’d Henry C.

Ndukuba, who expressed the need for a systematic easing of

the lockdown, pointed out that it was necessary for the battle

against COVID-19 to also be tackled spiritually.

“The secret things belong to God and He will surely show

His people what to do, no matter the situation.”

Primate Ndukuba said it was not sustainable to continue to

lock up places, because the pandemic may not be completely

eradicated any time soon. Thus, he pleaded with the government to allow people to carry on with their normal lives, with

strict adherence to the guidelines they have given.

He further urged the administration to develop policies and

ways that would help sustain the livelihood of the Nigerian

people, while the nation continues to battle with the pandemic