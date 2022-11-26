From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Primate, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, the Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, has lauded the Knights of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, for all their efforts in developing and promoting the work of God in the Anglican Church in Nigeria.

The Primate made this commendation at the ongoing 23rd edition of the Joint Council of Knights Conference, being hosted by the Diocese of Evo at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, Rumuobiokani Deanery in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He extolled the Knights as pillars of the church in all positive ramifications, while encouraging them to follow the path of service in leadership.

Delivering his goodwill message, the Primate, who doubles as the Chairman of Conference, urged the Knights to participate actively in the electoral process as the country runs fast into another season of general elections.

“Knights as leaders of the Church should participate actively in the electoral processes to effect the overwhelming desire for the birth of a new Nigeria, that would impact positively on our nation.”

The Primate, who was represented by the Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Niger Delta, the Most Rev. Blessing Enyidah, charged the delegates at the conference to use their positions to pray and preach peace in the church and society.

Earlier in their welcome addresses, the Most Rev. Enyidah and the Bishop of the Diocese of Evo and Knight Superior, Rt. Rev. Innocent Uchechukwu Ordu, extolled the delegates and the entire Council of Knights in the Church of Nigeria for their various demononstrations of leadership in the church, sacrifices and comittments to the work of God.

Other Bishops present took their turns in commending the Knights for their untiring zeal in doing God’s work while charging them to always lead by service and not to be served, as illustrated by our Lord Jesus Christ in the holy scriptures.

A key business of the day’s session, was an exposition on the theme, “Not to be served, but to serve” (Luke 22:24-27), by the Rt. Rev. Manasses Okere, Bishop of the Diocese of Ukwa.

The Conference theme Expositor, stated that Man was created to be a relational being and as such originally designed to have a fellowship of equal being and friendship with God.

Manasses Okere enjoined the Knights to see true greatness in service and not the benefactor system which is rested on lordship, domination, oppression and other inhuman characteristics displayed by Man.

He opined that greatness in God’s kingdom does not rest on the mindset of status and authority but in manifesting Christlike attributes.

In his goodwill address at the conference, the Executive Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, George Ariolu, appreciated the Church of Nigeria for the opportunity of hosting in one year, three major programmes of the church in the area while assuring them of a peaceful stay in the area.

He further assured them of his readiness to always support the work of God and wished them a fruitful and successful session.

Highlight of the day was the valedictory speech of the out-going President General of the Council, Sir Vincent Eta Orhiunu and presentation of the paraphernalia of office to the new President General of the Joint Council of Knights, Emenike Amobi.

The delegates at the conference were also treated to beautiful melodies from the sonorous voices of the joint choir of the Diocese of Evo Schools.