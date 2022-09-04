From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Primate of the Anglican Church of Nigeria,His Grace,Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba has urged chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu who turned 80 on Sunday not to retire yet but work in the vineyard of God and continue his service to humanity.

Ndukuba who was represented by the archbishop of Owerri ecclesiastical dioceses, David Onuoha during a sermon at the CATOL,Owerri to mark the thanksgiving service of Iwuanyanwu noted that Iwuanyanwu has been a gift to the church,a living testimony of what true philanthropy should be.

While taking his reading from the book of Exodus chapter 33 verses 19 b titled “I will have mercy on whom I will have mercy on and have compassion on whom I will have compassion on” noted that God has had mercy and compassion on Iwuanyanwu seeing him attain his new age.

He urge the congregation to emulate the virtues of the octogenarian who he pointed out has been selfless in service . “Chief Iwuanyanwu’s good virtues mad Imo to own an airport today,not many will sacrifice their wealth for the progress of others.

” He is a true example of my classification of my classes of leader,he belonged to the last class, “Citizen” who always have the interest of others at heart and not the classifications of ‘tribesman’ who rather want to appropriate public treasury to himself.

“Iwuanyanwu belonged to my last classification because people have benefitted from his foundation, his brand of politics have no place for acrimony ,his love for Imo will influence those that follow him so that Imo will grow from strength to strength”. Ndukuba said.

Governor Hope Uzodimma who attended the church service with his wife and other members of his cabinet stated that Iwuanyanwu had lived a life of sacrifice, especially helping others ,he however urged him to abide by the sermon of the primate to the glory of God.

Other dignitaries that attended the church service are former senate presidents, Adolphus Wabara and senator Pius Anyim ,Emeka Ihedioha, Uche Nwosu,senator Samuel Anyanwu,Kanu Nwankwo,Alhaji Kashim Imam ,Former governor of old Imo State, Ike Nwachukwu and the minister for education, Goodluck Opia.