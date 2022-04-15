By Vivian Onyebukwa

A new security gadget, PrimeAlert Burglar Alarm, which will aid swift response from security agencies in time of distress and emergency, has been launched in Lagos by PrimeAlert Secure Limited.

“From our office we are able to monitor and deploy fire service personnel to your house or office in case of a fire surge even when you are out of the country or somewhere far away.

He said that a fire outbreak can be very traumatic because it doesn’t leave anything, “arm robbers may not come to ask for your certificate or relevant document but fire will destroy everything.

“But our fire routers will intelligently alert our monitoring centre that there is a fire outbreak in this house and we will intervene. So fire routers become your eyes even when you are not at home.”

Corroborating his views, Eze Igwe, Retail Distribution Consultant PrimeAlert Secure LTD, highlighted the company’s robost plan for any individual or organization that wants to be its distributor with a very good return on investment.

“PrimeAlert Secure Limited will provide value added on-ground marketing and sales support to new and existing partners and customers meeting their demand in the rapidly evolving Nigerian security market.

“PrimeAlert’s presence in Nigeria will also provide the brand with the opportunity to gain in-depth reach across Africa, and to better understand the changing market dynamics and customer demand.

On his part, the Chief of Operations, Mr. George Tiga, noted that PrimeAlert Secure Ltd is collaborating with Inspired Decisions Consulting Ltd to design and implement a 36-months CSR project titled the Nigeria Security and Safety Project (NSSP) with an initial 12-month inception phase to test its approach in addressing the worsening insecurity challenge in Nigeria.

“The project will strengthen linkages between security response architecture and relevant agencies, stimulate and match the demand for security services using an ICT-enabled platform, and simultaneously create and enhance much needed new enterprise and economic opportunities, particularly for women and youth as product distributors and retailers.

