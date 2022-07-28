From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) Presidential Candidate, Price Adewole Adebayo on Thursday, attended the event where Archbishop Daniel Okoh was unveiled as the new President of the Christian Association of Nigeria.

Okoh, the General Superintendent of Christ Holy Church International, Onitsha, emerged as the new spiritual leader of CAN, after getting a 100 per cent vote of all 259 delegates who participated in its 12th General Assembly and is expected to serve a single five-year term.

Prince Adebayo, speaking at the event stressed that the unity of the church cannot be fully achieved except the county’s unity was achieved.

The incoming President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh called on Nigerians and Christians to pull in resources to help in nation building saying that the association will continue to maintain its dignity in the face of challenges in the country.

Okoh encouraged Nigerians to be involved in choosing right leadership by getting their Permanent Voter Card, PVC, adding that those without this key element have surrendered themselves to those who have acquired theirs.

He said: “the era of saying that politics is dirty game was over because we have to get involved in what concerns us. We are doing that through the structures we have in CAN.

“As for 2023, we are preparing ahead, we are setting up a monitoring team that has monitored elections in the past two years and we are going to carry out voter education and we have continued to tell our members to get their PVC.”

Also the outgoing President Rev Dr Samson Ayokunle called Federal Government to restructure the security architecture of the country so as to ensure safety of its citizen and development of the nation.

Ayokunle advised that leadership should be inclusive saying “let’s give everybody a sense of belonging.”

He also stated that becoming a leader entails courage, determination and a desire to ensure quality livelihood of the citizens in the country.