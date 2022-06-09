From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Prince Adewole Adebayo has emerged as the official flag bearer of the Social Democratic party,SDP.

Announcing the results at the international conference center, venue of the Convention, the Chairman of Electoral Committee, Dr. Umar Ardo declared him the winner and the presidential candidate for the 2023 general election.

Prince Adebayo defeated his opponent Khadijat Okunu-Lamidi. to emerge the winner with 1526 votes out of the 1710 accredited votes.

In his acceptance speech Prince Adewole Adebayo stressed that his victory has open a new window for social Justice in Nigeria.

National C hairman of the party, Shehu Musa Gabam earlier in his remarks said that it is time for Nigerians to change their narratives and get things right.

Gabam stressed that the two major parties which succeeded the military have left Nigerians with so much to desire from

their leaders.

He added that the country today has been plagued with lots of endless challenges which has left the country poor in the midst of abundant mineral resources.

” It is time to get it right. Nigerians and Nigeria should be and indeed tired of unfulfilled promises and dashed hopes are now ready to change their destinies. Nigerians are tired of unending insecurity problems, tired of poverty and want, tired of daily threats to Nigeria’s corporate existence, tired of non-inclusive governance, tired of policies that exaggerate our differences, tired of the daily emigration of our best brains and our youth to better climes.