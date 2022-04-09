Prince Dr. Adewole Adebayo isn’t your run-of-the-mill politician. He is a professional who found himself in politics. You can call him an accidental politician who comes from the privileged.

He is a direct descendant of Alaafin Onigbogi and Alaafin Sango. He is also a grandson of Osemawe Odunola. Asides his rich family pedigree, the blueblood is also a very successful businessman. Yet, materialism has never meant anything to him —in fact, more than half of his businesses’ income goes into providing for the less privileged.

But amidst his wealth, the Prince from Owo, Ondo State isn’t happy. As a politician, Adebayo is tired of the status quo and wants to effect changes. For him, creating values is much more important than the urge and craze for wealth. To him, charity activities aren’t enough as he has repeatedly said that his support programmes cannot go round his expected desire of the nooks and crannies of the country. As such, executive powers which only a president has, would help reach out to the masses more quickly and faster. Thus, he seeks to have that power so as to help the entire country out of its present predicament. At the moment, Prince Adebayo —who clocked 50 three months back— will be contesting for the presidency on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the third force which, he believes, will be the ruling party in the next 13 months.