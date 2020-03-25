Prince Charles has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the British royals said Wednesday.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus,” a statement said. “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.”

The news comes after various stars and personalities have tested positive. ABC’s The Bachelor star Colton Underwood, 28, revealed his coronavirus diagnosis, along with Watch What Happens Live star Andy Cohen, who tested positive on Friday after a few days of self-quarantine.

Elsewhere, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson contracted the virus in the United States and sought treatment upon arrival in Australia, where they are now out of hospital and self-isolating at a rented home.

While reporting no symptoms apart from a slight runny nose, Idris Elba tested positive for coronavirus a five days ago and remains in self-isolation. He was tested as soon as he found out about a possible exposure to the virus. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophia also received a positive diagnosis for coronavirus and remains in isolation. Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju shared his positive diagnosis last Monday via social media and is now self-quarantining in Norway with his family.

Both California and New York City declared a state of emergency to deal with the health crisis.

On Thursday, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide “Safer at Home” instruction for individuals to remain in their homes unless conducting essential business outside — such as grocery shopping, obtaining medical supplies or exercising. He estimates that 30 per cent, and possibly as high as 70 per cent, of Californians will contract the virus at some stage; though advised that the state is prepared and seeking out alternative hospital measures such as mobile medical units and field operations.

The coronavirus has severely impacted the entertainment industry, with almost every television production having shut down in the past weeks. Late-night talk shows have also been paused, with many hosts posting YouTube videos from their homes during self-quarantine as an alternative form of programming.