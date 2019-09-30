Britain’s Prince Harry on Monday inaugurated a “looking up” campaign to preserve trees, urging people to post their photographs to a National Geographic Instagram account that he would guest-edit.

Harry, who is on a tour of southern Africa, wants to “encourage people from all over the world to look up and share the beauty of trees”.

Buckingham Palace said that he planned to “raise awareness of the vital role trees play in the earth’s eco-system” and share his “passion for trees and forests as nature’s simple solution to the environmental issues we face.”

Harry’s campaign is inspired by his work for his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s programme to help preserve forests and national parks in the 53 Commonwealth nations, most of which were once ruled directly or indirectly by Britain, the palace said.

In a commentary in Monday’s Daily Telegraph, Harry said that ecological protection was “fundamental to our survival”.

“This may well sound hippy to some. But we cannot afford to have a ‘them or us’ mentality.

“Humans and animals and their habitats fundamentally need to co-exist or within the next 10 years our problems across the globe will become even more unmanageable,” Harry wrote.

Harry is scheduled to visit Malawi’s Liwonde National Park on Monday to pay tribute to British soldier Mathew Talbot, who was killed earlier this year while on an anti-poaching patrol.

He is accompanied on the southern African tour by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and the couple’s four-month-old first child, Archie. (dpa/NAN)