Prince Harry is set to host the 2021 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC2021) draws at Buckingham Palace next week, in what will be his first major engagement since the shock announcement that he and his wife plan to quit as senior members of the Royal Family.

The RLWC2021 announcement that Prince Harry would oversee the draws for the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments on January 16 came just hours before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, released an extraordinary statement, announcing plans to “step back” from their current roles and split their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

The Royal Family are said to be “hurt” and “deeply disappointed” by the decision, reportedly taken without consultation of The Queen, the Prince of Wales or the Duke of Cambridge.

Prince Harry has been a patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL) since December 2016, when he succeeded The Queen.

The Duke also presented the 2019 Challenge Cup trophy to the winners Warrington Wolves at Wembley Stadium in August.

His and his wife’s statement said they would continue to honour their duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and their patronages.

“There’s nothing from us to suggest that there’ll be a change,” Simon Johnson, chairman of the RFL, was reported as saying by The Telegraph.

“But if there is, then they’ll tell us in due course.”

Each draw will be streamed live across RLWC2021 and The Royal Family’s Twitter and Facebook channels, and will be attended by representatives from all 21 nations taking part across each tournament.

The draws will see 16 men’s, eight women’s and eight wheelchair nations drawn into their respective groups for the event, which begins with the men’s Opening Ceremony on October 23 2021 at St James’ Park in Newcastle.

The draw will reveal the opening fixtures for each tournament, which includes host nation England.

Fixtures will be held in world-class venues across the country, including the Emirates Stadium in London and Anfield in Liverpool.

It culminates with a double-header men’s and women’s final at Old Trafford in Manchester on November 27.