Christian Agadibe

Nigerian-born-Germany-based multi-talented movie producer, Prince Ogugua Igwe who recently premiered his latest movie entitled, Zero Deal was this month honoured with the NGG Personality of the Week Award for his business skills and philanthropic activities both home and abroad.

Speaking, the father of three and founder, The Prince Ogugua Igwe Foundation who hails from Enugu said: “We are grateful for this recognition and we promise to continue to do more. We achieved these through construction of playgrounds for motherless babies homes, hospital visitation and payment of bills for patients, donation of medical facilities and health care services to the aged and constant provision of food for the needy. We also created funding mini business start-ups and made funds accessible for the deprived with no consideration of tribe or ethnicity in Nigeria, Benin Republic and Ghana.”

The award-winning producer who premiered his latest movie offering, Zero Deal, which featured Nollywood big names including Chinwetalu Agu, Chinwe Owoh, Uche Ogbodo, Chinyere Uyanna and Thomas Okafor among others holds a degree in TV Production from the German Movie Academy. His movie, Zero Deal was also premiered in six European cities and Angela Merkel, German Chancellor used it as a synopsis for her visit to Nigeria.

A renowned record label owner, showbiz promoter, actor and founder of The Prince Ogugwa Igwe Foundation, he also has several awards to his credit including The Most Passionate Humanitarian Personality, Most Dressed Actor, Best Actor in the Diaspora and Best Film in Diaspora among others.