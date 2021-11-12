Senior partner of a law firm, Prince Joel & Associates, Dr. Onwenieke Williams-Joel and his legal team has opened a new office in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Dr. Williams-Joel, whose law firm is well known in the real estate sector in Lagos, said the decision to open a new office in Owerri was to serve his clients, who were moving in droves to the eastern part of the country.

He said: “Our practice is well known in the real estate industry. We are offering legal support and retainer to a host of real estate companies in Lagos and we have done that over the years. Our clients can attest to our competency and curriculum over the years. We are happy and doing well in Lagos.

“However, in recent times, most of our clients are moving to the eastern part of the country because the commercial law practice is fast growing. So, we took the initiative of institutionalising here to ensure proximity and our availability to attend to all their legal needs.”

The ceremony attracted legal practitioners, real estate practitioners, government officials, business moguls and journalists among others

In his welcome address, the acting head of chambers, Mr. Austin Nwankwo, said the law firm would focus on commercial law practice, real estate and infrastructure, corporate immigration services, alternative dispute resolution (ADR), as well as civil and criminal litigations among other legal services.

Chairman of the occasion, a traditional prime minister and Senator of Junior Chambers International, His Royal Highness Ray Fintan commended Dr. Joel and charged him and his team to continue the good works and ensure compliance with professional regulations for lawyers in Nigeria.

