Prince Olanrewaju Adeyemi Tejuoso is a successful businessman and a prince from the Tejuoso royalty of Oke-Ona Egba in Abeokuta. By all ramifications, he is contented and needs no validation from any elective or appointed position to live his life. But this charming Crown Prince loves democracy and development. He believes that politics should not be left to the whims and caprices of charlatans. He believes that people from the private sector as well as sons and daughters of traditional rulers, like himself, should get involved and seek to occupy elective positions in the country. And in 2006, he threw his hat into the ring and has since been contributing his quota starting from his home State, Ogun as a commissioner, and now at the Federal level, first as a distinguished Senator and now the Pro-Chancellor of University of Lagos.

Spotlight gathered that his last elective position was as a distinguished Senator representing Ogun Central in the 8th Assembly from 2015 to 2019. But he was cajoled to relinquish that post for the incumbent Senator and former Ogun Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun. However, emerging details have it that some ‘powers that be’ in his home state now favour the Prince to return to the Senate. It was gathered that everything has been set in motion to activate the project until the hitch by a clause in the new electoral act —Section 84 (12) — which bars political appointees at all level from being voting delegates or candidates at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election. This, it was gathered, has been causing some worries for Tejuosho, the incumbent Pro-Chancellor of University of Lagos. It was gathered that since the Senate’s decision on the amendment, Tejuoso has been weighing his option whether to relinquish his present lofty position as the chairman of the UNILAG Governing Council —a position in which he has not spent a year— to battle for the Senate ticket or hold on to the bird in his hand.

