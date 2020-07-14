The Billionaire and Antarctica explorer Prince Ned Nwoko and his beautiful Nollywood Actress wife Regina Daniels Nwoko were on Friday 10th July name their new born Baby, Munir Neji Ned Nwoko at the Presence of few family and friends. The naming was Conducted by Apostle Joshua suleima of Omega fire Ministry who was ably represented by Rev. Kingsley Aigbe. Regina Daniels Parents, Barrister Jude and Mrs Rita Daniels were very excited as the birth of the boy has united The Nwokos and Daniels. Also in Attendance were Munir Neji’s Godfather Tanimu Turaki, Nollywood Actors, Segun Arinze, Fred Amata, Belinda Effa, Oge Okoye and the event was compere by Koffi Da Guru. It was a mini but classy event.