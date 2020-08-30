Prince Ned Nwoko has emerged number One at WHO IS WHO’S top 4 humanitarian Awards.

The Award which was presented to him in Abuja by the organizers after reading his citations and commended his efforts and for taking bold step to combat the most deadliest disease in Africa, Malaria.

Billionaire Philanthropist and Antarctica explorer Prince Ned Nwoko thanked the organizers for taking cognizance of his Foundation eradication of malaria in Africa project and also use the opportunity to call on all and sundry that the fight against the scourge of malaria in Africa must be wholistic.