Prince Ned Nwoko newly acquired football club, Prince Ned Nwoko FC defeated NAPTIP FC yesterday by two goals to nothing in a suberb outing at a Novelty Match to kick off the @5stars_football Premier League 2020 in Abuja.

Billionaire Philanthropist and Antarctica explorer, Prince Ned Nwoko has always supported grassroot sports development and his passion for sports led to acquired a football club in Abuja and the building of the first sports University in Africa known as STARS University located at Idumuje Ugboko, Delta State.