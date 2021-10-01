On 28th September, Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation in partnership with the World Health Organisation hosted a virtual UNGA Side Event, termed ‘Global Action For Malaria Free Africa (GAMFA 2021)’. The virtual event which aligned with the UN and WHO Global narratives on malaria brought together, global RBM partners, clinicians, scientists, government, public health professionals, policymakers, vaccine companies and other stakeholder to discuss urgent need for the scale up and acceleration of Malaria Eradication Programmes in the most burdened continent of Africa. High point of the Programme was the delivery of resounding keynote speeches by Chairman of the Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation, Prince Ned Nwoko and the WHO Representative in Nigeria, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo. Ned spoke on the passion and the activities of the Ned Nwoko Foundation to ensure Malaria Free Africa and the need for all and sundry to share in the passion particularly African Leaders. According to Ned, Vaccine for Malaria is key to end Malaria in Africa, Sanitation and fumigation of the entire continent which is indeed a novel and different approach. Dr Walter on his part spoke on the topic ‘Solving the global malaria problem; Africa in the lead’. He emphasized on the need for Governance and institutions to align, Leadership in governance and stakeholder engagement. Africans themselves need to rise up to the occasion by bringing solution to the impediments of malaria intervention Programme which include; finance, availability of drugs, Human Resources, Surveillance System, to mention but a few.

The Project Coordinator of Ned Nwoko Malaria Project, Chuks Anyaduba who moderated the event from Newyork USA, had an impactful panel which consisted of the following;

Founder Community Vision Initiative, Nigeria, Dr Chioma Amajoh; Professor at College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Nigeria,Prof. Wellington Oyibo; Board Member, Malaria Partners International USA,Jim Moore; Founder African Sickle Cell Support Foundation, USA,Mariam Jobe; Vice President, SANARIA, USA, Dr. Peter Billingsley and Vice President/Business Development, HEMEX Health,Gerrit J. Van Roekel. The panelists had quite and impactful conversation of which part of the recommendations were firstly, the need for African leaders to rise up the occasion to fight malaria and for there to be less bureaucracy in the malaria intervention processes. Secondly the Will of the masses must be there to encourage the various interventions. Thirdly, as recommended by Dr Amajoh, Public Private Partnership will be a great strength for the various interventions and that there is need to see visibility and affordability of these interventions. Remarkably, Prof Wellington recommended for the use of innovative measures to trigger access to commodities and in country productions.

The Programme ended by a call to action to African leaders, global malaria stakeholders, International Organisations,all and sundry to re-invent the will and join hands together to end Malaria in Africa.

