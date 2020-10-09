Prince Ned Nwoko today held valuable talks with the Director General of Nigerian Governors Forum Mr A. B Okauru on the need for Nigerian Governors across the Federation to key into the Malaria Eradication Project.

Ned explained the strategies for Environmental clean up which includes setting up 3 recycling plants on each state of the Federation and getting the state and local governments to buy into the project. Prince Ned was accompanied by the Malaria Project Coordinator Chukwuebuka Anyaduba. The Director General who was once in Cuba for a Malaria Programme stressed on the need for Nigeria to be malaria free. He welcomed the initiative of the Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation and emphasised on the fact that it was long over due for Nigeria to be free from the burden of malaria.