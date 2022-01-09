The Eze family in Nkanu East Local Government of Enugu State has announced the death of His Royal Majesty, Emmanuel Mmuonyelu Ogbuzulu Eze, the paramount ruler of Mburubu Kingdom . He was the longest serving traditional ruler in Igboland.

A Papal medalist and knight for transformational leadership, peacefulness and christian virtues, the late Igwe’s reign was marked by a period of peace and tranquility which birthed an era of uncommon human capital and community development in his kingdom.

He is survived by wife, Lolo Josephine Eze, seven children among whom is the oil magnet and politician, Prince Engr. Lawrence Eze, the Prince of Mburubu Kingdom, numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. The late Igwe Emmanuel Eze was on the throne as a first class paramount ruller for over 36 years. He was aged 102 years.