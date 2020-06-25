In a time where content has grown to become a huge revenue chain, the entertainment space is in need of cutting edge solution providers and content creators and entities. Prince OJ Music Word in its two years of existence has created the much needed platform for budding entertainers to showcase their craft.



Home to music sensation Ayobishii the brain behind the viral masterpiece ‘Confirmation’ that has been topping chats and enjoying massive airplay. The entertainment company is a 360 solutions arena, with Business Focus areas ranging from RECORD LABEL, TALENTS MANAGEMENT, EVENTS MANAGEMENT, PROMOTIONS, CELEBRITY BOOKINGS, DJ SERVICES, PRODUCTIONS and CONSULTANCY.

The company is led by a team of combined experience in media, music and events production, with loads of successful projects to its credit. The management future mentions plans of championing high-tech movie and comedy contents that would flatten the curve and showcase the black race in its beauty and cultural richness.

The company recently has been keeping social media users engaged with their Confirmation video giveaway with loads of winners emerging daily on their social media platforms Instagram: Pomwentertainment, Twitter: Pomwent, Facebook: Prince OJ Music World. The giveaway is a way of showing appreciation to the fans for making Confirmation by Ayobishii a huge success and also promotes the new video.

The video was shot by multiple award winning Cinematographer Matt Max, the quality of the picture is top notch and we would be looking forward to getting reviews and comments as its set the drop in the next few days.

This is just the beginning as POMW entertainment is set to raise the bar with numerous top notch projects in the pipeline.