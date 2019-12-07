The ancient city of Badagry in Lagos is rich but unfortunately, Nigerians are yet to fully enjoy the richness it possesses. It has aquatic endowment for water sports, leisure and commercial activities. This richness has made the Aremo of Iworo Kingdom in Badagry, Prince Olu Kosoko, to compare the city with Dubai – a place largely know for it massive tourism appeal. He has thus vowed to do everything in his power to make Badagry, the Dubai of Africa.

To Kosoko, the only key difference between Dubai and Badagry is infrastructure. With the absence of major modern infrastructure in Badagry, strategic efforts are in motion by all stakeholders to prepare it as a Lagos mega city attraction and become next Dubai of Africa by 2030 because of its great historical monuments, rich African heritage and authentic natural environment.

In the last five years, there has been a growing interest in the vast tourism and commercial opportunities of Badagry from Federal and State Government, and some private entities. “The recent investment activities and development plans by the Lagos State government to make the state a 21st century economy has given rise to the discussion to develop a free trade zone and deep sea port. The discovery of crude oil in Badagry will also drive massive investment opportunities to the community and position Badagry as the new Dubai by 2030,” Prince Kosoko said as he seeks for the support and commitment of the royal rulers, political leaders, youths and people of Badagry to promote the community and support activities to drive tourism in Nigeria.

Kosoko, a Principal Consultant of Alpha Gravida Consulting Limited, is an expert in brand management and destination branding. While he is set to use his wealth of experience to bring massive development to Badagry, he has also urged both international and local investors to tap into the opportunities in Badagry and invest in tourism, entertainment and real estate.