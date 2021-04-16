The Chairman and CEO of Prince Luxury Group Mr, Omoha Nduka John, well-known as Prince Omoha, a real estate entrepreneur and investor is set to redefine perception of true luxury in the real estate space with a never-before-seen project. Although the core emphasis of the project is on luxury estates but at affordable rates.

According to Omoha, luxury is at the heart of his company’s values and the company prides itself on delivering top notch luxurious homes that match international standard.

“That’s why we are called Luxury, because we focus on luxury and comfort,” Omoha says

Adding, “In terms of creating a blue ocean strategy for our projects we have created a niche market

for Prince Luxury Group by bringing together luxury and affordability with world class facilities obtainable in leading cities of the world.”

Prince Omoha provided a hint on his newest project as he revealed the mystery behind it and explained that the project converges two distinctly opposing entities; luxury and affordability, in a bid to put an end to the ‘average class luxury’ in real estate in Nigeria.

Omoha also hinted at what inspired the idea of the huge project, disclosing that the inspiration materialized from the iconic architectures from Dubai. According to him, the project

stands at the very core of sophistication, art and architecture.

According to him, it is “a holistic warfare game plan that uses the elements of surprise and speed in the execution of innovative ideas to achieve the impossible.”

“The new project is coming to disrupt architectural imagination and introduce a new trend with whose features and facilities cannot be found anywhere in Nigeria,” declares with a sense of authority.

The Prince Luxury Group is a conglomerate with portfolios in real estate, logistics and stock investments both in Nigeria, Hong Kong and beyond.

Prince Omoha has become popular in the real estate landscape in Nigeria for his signature luxurious residential homes in Lagos.

In a little space of time Prince Omoha has carved a niche for himself and his company in the housing sector with a knack for imaginative innovations and friendly housing opportunities.