From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was on Saturday buried in the Royal Vault. He was aged 99.

Prominent amongst the attendees during the church service were his spouse, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince Harry and Prince William.

The Duke’s remains arrived at the entrance of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, venue of the funeral ceremony at exactly 2:55 pm.

At 3:00 pm, sounds of gunshots were heard before the corpse was thereafter ushered into the church.

The funeral service, which began at 3:05 pm, was presided over by the Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David John Conner, while the Archbishop of Canterbury, Rt Hon Justin Welby, pronounced the final blessing at 3:47 pm.

Saying the bidding, the Dean of Windsor, said: ‘We are here today in St George’s Chapel to commit into the hands of God, the soul of his servant Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us. We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our Queen, by his service to the Nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith. Our lives have been enriched through the challenges that he has set us, the encouragement that he has given us, his kindness, humour and humanity. We therefore pray that God will give us grace to follow his example, and that, with our brother Philip, at the last, we shall know the joys of life eternal.’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Dean of Windsor also delivered the final commendation at the Royal Vault in the presence of family members.

The Dean of Windsor said: ‘Go forth upon thy journey from this world, O Christian soul, In the name of God the Father Almighty who created thee; In the name of Jesus Christ who suffered for thee; In the name of the Holy Spirit who strengtheneth thee; May thy portion this day be in peace, and thy dwelling in the heavenly Jerusalem. Amen.’

Born Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark on June 10, 1921, into the Greek and Danish royal families, Philip went on exile at the age of 18.

Having schooled in France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, he was enlisted into the British Royal Navy in 1939.

He married Queen Elizabeth II on November 20, 1947, and the royal couple had four children namely: Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.