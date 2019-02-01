Irrelevance has a way of forcing the best of socialites into hibernation. At a point, Prince Tokunbo Sijuwade, the scion of late Ooni of Ife, Oba Okunade Sijuwade was one of the most sociable men in Nigeria. He loves to paint the town red and was one of the prominent guests on the list of many top members of Nigerian social establishment. With boyish look, he’s equally seen as a ladies’ man with many gossip tabloids linking him to some of the finest women around.

Of course, the wealthy Ife Prince is married to Amina Dyeris Sijuwade, the smouldering beautiful daughter of Retired Brig-Gen. Adamu Dyeris, who currently serves as a Commissioner in her home state of Kaduna. However, many of those fond memories are now fading as Sijuwade has really gone underground.

Unlike in the past when he was a regular face at parties, the dark-complexioned handsome Prince has been missing in many of those colourful parties and high-end shindigs across the country. While some are saying the death of his revered monarch father and the eventual loss of the Ooni stool could be responsible for his decision to stay quiet, others are insinuating that the pressure of assuming the headship of such powerful Sijuwade family dynasty is huge enough to make him lie low.