By Christian Agadibe

The Warri Kingdom has rolled out the drum in preparations for the coronation of Dynamic Business Leader, Prince Tsola Emiko as the 21st Olu of Warri on August 21 this year.

As a serial entrepreneur whose resilience, determination, strategic focus, and sustainable wealth creation ability will come to play, the Iwere Kingdom in Itsekiri, foresee a harmonious future.

Emiko is the son of Ogiame Atunwase II, the 19th Olu of Warri. He was born and raised under the stewardship of the Ginuwa Royal House of the Itsekiris and underwent training in the walk of Princes pioneered by his late father.

Emiko majored in International Studies and Political Science from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, USA. He bagged an M.Sc. in Management from the same university traces his educational background through the strict boarding school system of the Adesoye College Offa, Kwara State and before that, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Primary School Warri, Delta State.

Upon his return to Nigeria, he worked in several public and private enterprises, ostensibly to gain the foundational knowledge and experience of the Nigerian business environment.

Prince Emiko gained experience with a plethora of companies, including the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), Sahara Energy, Shell Nigeria Closed Pension Fund Administrator (SNCFPA), where he eventually conceptualized to establish his own businesses.

Today, Emiko owns and operates Noble Energy Ltd and Corral Curators Ltd. He also sits on the board of companies like Ocean Marine Security Ltd, Gulf of Guinea Ltd, and Vessellink Nig Ltd, among others.

Emiko, as a businessman, is revered amongst his peers and professional contemporaries as a study in the comingling of ideas of enterprise building and the application of human capacity development to problem-solving.

The oil and gas mogul is a staunch believer that youth unrest in the Niger Delta can be reduced significantly through an early foundation in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education furthered by dedicated access to skill acquisitions in the technology, vocational and creative industries.

For the Itsekiri Kingdom, it is hoped that Emiko would translate his experience and worldview into a long-lasting impact on the lives of his people as he mounts the throne.

