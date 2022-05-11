Diana, Princess of Wales, was the first wife of Prince Charles. The pair married at St Paul’s Cathedral in 1981, where the royal bride wowed in a wedding dress by David and Elizabeth Emanuel. Charles and Diana became parents to Prince William in 1982 and Prince Harry in 1984. The couple separated in 1992, finalising their divorce four years later. Princess Diana became renowned for her iconic style and her charity work, particularly her involvement with AIDS patients, the removal of landmines campaign and children’s organisations. She was tragically killed in a car accident in Paris in 1997, but her sons William and Harry have vowed to continue her legacy.

Meghan Markle didn’t understand that Princess Diana had to “work like a dog” as part of the Royal Family before becoming a “global humanitarian superstar” a royal author has claimed. Tina Brown, discussing her new book The Palace Papers, claims Meghan “didn’t understand her role” when she joined the royals. Meghan Markle was left with an ‘anathema’ for royal service after misunderstanding Princess Diana’s early role in the British monarchy, a new biography has claimed. The Duchess of Sussex had reportedly always wanted to model her public persona on the Princess of Wales, having only seen the images of her late mother-in-law on the red carpets of glitzy events and performing high-profile charitable acts.

Meghan Markle didn’t understand Princess Diana worked on boring tasks before she had become one of the most famous humanitarians of the world. That claimed ex-Vanity Fair editor and The Palace Papers author, Tina Brown.

She said Meghan misunderstood her role in the Royal Family. That’s why she was very disappointed during 2018 Australia tour. Duchess hated it and felt like betrayed herself while represented the monarchy. “She saw the palaces and Diana as this global humanitarian super star, but forgot that for 16 or 17 years Diana worked like a dog within the Royal Family doing a great deal of very humdrum assignments,” Tina Brown said according to Daily Mail.