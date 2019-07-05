Gospel singer, Princess Bright Iheme, has dropped her debut single entitled, ‘I’m Amazed’.

According to her, the song talks about the faithfulness of God and was inspired by His loving kindness. Produced by Akin Cole, the single, which visual on YouTube got more than 480 views within a few days of being uploaded, was mixed and mastered by AMM in Amsterdam.

Speaking, Princess Iheme, who hails from Abia State, says: “I’m Amazed was inspired by the faithfulness and mercies of God upon me. I was reflecting on God’s loving kindness and was so full of praise unto Him, and that was how the song came. Being a music artiste requires a lot of commitment, dedication, handwork and patience, but once there is determination to bring that vision alive, then success is not far-fetched.”

Iheme started singing at an early age and has been in the choir from cradle. She has always had deep passion for music. Her vision is to proclaim the gospel and love of Jesus Christ through songs and to impact to her generation positively. Iheme’s role models include Sinach, Jekalyn Carr and her big sister, Ngozi Iheme.