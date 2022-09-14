Edo State head athletics coach, Mutiu Oluwa said all requirements must be met as schools scramble for entry forms for the Princess Mabel Madojiemu Athletics Championship.

Over 500 athletes are expected to feature in the championships slated for September 29-30 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

Organisers of the meet, meant for U-15 boys and girls, have been receiving entries from schools, which has far outstripped their estimates.

“Many schools from outside Benin City are eager to participate in the championships,” said Oluwa, Edo State head athletics coach.“Now we have to make sure that all the schools meet all the requirements, the age limit and rules must be adhered to; and those who cannot maintain discipline would not be allowed in. We don’t want to overstretch the budget.”

The meet is being sponsored by former international 400m runner, Mabel Madojiemu, with support from fellow athlete, Austin Poland Oritshe.

“In the past we used to have school sports, but now there is nothing like that,” Oritshe said.

“There are many talents just out there waiting to express themselves, but no competitions, you can now understand the excitement by the young athletes.”