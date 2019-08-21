Four female students from Princeton College, Surulere, Lagos, under the tutelage of New Horizons Computer Learning Centre, the school’s ICT partner, have emerged the African regional winner for the 2019 Technovation Contest.

This year’s contest held at Pan Atlantic University, Lagos. The innovative application developed by the Princeton College girls, named Frostbits, will solve the menace of obstructive parking in Nigeria, particularly in Lagos, with the use of location sensors, database, and app inventor’s interface and more.

According to the developers, users can easily park their cars without worrying about interference from other drivers.

The app came first in the Senior Division Regional 2019 Technovation Competition. The names of the exceptional girls are Miss Daniella Ekekwe (Grade 11); Miss Gbopemioluwa Olukoga (Grade 11); Miss Victory Yinka-Banjo (Grade 11); and Miss Tanyalouise Ekekwe (Grade 12).

Certainly, hope is not lost for Nigeria’s educational system because there are still some top quality schools, like Princeton College, which have begun to groom youths for a brighter tomorrow and produce great innovations through IT skills that can impact the general social life and also contribute to the liberation of Nigerian economy from its present dilemma.

The Princeton School education director, Dr. (Mrs.) Dolapo Bankole, while congratulating her students and the parents and the teacher who collaborated to ensure their success, said: “Our emphasis in Princeton School is to produce students with 21st Century skills in science and technology, so that students from our school can compete effectively with their counterparts in Europe, America and Asia’.’

The chief executive officer, New Horizons, Mr. Tim Akano, rejoicing with the board of directors and parents of Princeton School for the quality education the school offers, said, “Princeton is one of the topmost schools in Nigeria that parents who desire the best future for their children should patronise.

“The standard of education is high and very robust. We are happy to be part of their success and look forward to even bigger international achievement in future together with Princeton.”

Princeton College (secondary school arm of Princeton Schools) is situated in Surulere, with qualified and experienced staff to graduate responsible and self-sufficient citizens with strong critical thinking and academic skills.