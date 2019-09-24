Bianca Iboma-Emefu

The 36 graduating students of Ronik Comprehensive School, Ejigbo, Lagos have been told to avoid being intimidated by challenges in the journey of life if they want to get to the top.

The principal, Mrs. Victoria Duru, who gave the advice at the 22nd valedictory and prize giving day, said the future the graduating students anticipated is now here.

Duru words: ‘’Now that they have completed their senior secondary education, they should brace up for real challenges of life. The future is no longer a distant reality. It is here now. Expect hallenges on your way, If you want to get to the top, you must make up your mind to surmount all obstacles on your way.

‘’You need determination, courage and hard work. Move on with your life and keep your heart wide open.’’

She congratulated the graduating students and appreciated the teachers for their dedication to duty, stressing ‘’the achievements the school recorded during the last session, include winning the Loral School Baseball tournament, second position in the ATiCO proprietors cup

football competition won by the boys football team and the third position won by the girls football team, the completion of skill acquisition programmes in which students were taught how to make ice cream, yoghaurt, and sanitizer.

In his remarks, the chairman of the event, Mr Benedict Ebalukhota told the graduating students to justify the sacrifice made by their parents towards the successful completion of their secondary education.

‘’You need to be strong. Just go out there and show the world the stuff you are made of. You must be proactive, eschew negative tendencies, be of good character and obey God in all your endeavours, ‘’ Ebalukhota advised the students.

The Managing Director and the Chief Executive Officer of Ronik Group of Schools, Mrs. Rachel Alabi, tasked the graduands to be worthy ambassador of the school.

She urged them to embrace excellence and high moral integrity while commending the staff for their loyalty and dedication to duty. She also appreciated parents for supporting the school.