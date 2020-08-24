The organisers of the yet to commence National Principal’s Cup, HideaPlus Limited, are set to announce the ambassadors for the rebranded competition which has produced top stars for the country in the past.

HideaPlus Limited met with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in Abuja on Thursday, August 20, to present a document titled ‘ROADMAP FOR THE NATIONAL PRINCIPALS AND HEADMASTERS CUP’ and also shared her action plans with the minister and members of the sports ministry.

In attendance for the presentation of the document were the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, Director of Grassroots Sports, Dr Ademola Are, newly appointed Special Assistant on Sports to President Buhari and Nigerian Ex-International, a product of the Principals Cup, Daniel Amokachi, Mary Onyali, Special Adviser on Media to the Honourable Minister of Sports, Joshua Akanji, Chairman, Board of Trustees of HideaPlus LTD, Dr Rafiu Oladipo, MD/CEO, HIDEAPLUS LTD, Tony Pemu, and others.

The Roadmap highlighted the level of work done by HideaPlus Limited as well as strategies the marketing firm would adopt to kick start the competition once there is an all clear to resume sporting activities in the country.

The meeting was presided over by the minister, who noted that in spite of the constraints and challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry is determined to hold at least one of the two tournaments under strict measures and guidelines as laid down by relevant agencies and bodies.